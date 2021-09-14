Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.00% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $81,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $21,750,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $13,379,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $10,009,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $8,751,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,405. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

