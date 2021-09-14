Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce sales of $44.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.08 million and the highest is $45.60 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $183.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAC. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Camden National stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

