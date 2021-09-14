Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.00

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 3528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,932,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
