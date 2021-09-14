Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.00

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 3528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,932,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

