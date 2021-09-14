Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Stock Price Up 3%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) shares rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 60,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 84,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

About Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

