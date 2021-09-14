Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 3%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$48.46 and last traded at C$48.72. Approximately 304,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 288,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.22.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.13.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 84.58.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.