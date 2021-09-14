Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,112 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 2.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 2.72% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,345,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 317.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 239,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 182,087 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of CM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $116.18. 2,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,404. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.