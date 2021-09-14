Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.57. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

