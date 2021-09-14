Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,224 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

