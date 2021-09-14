Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,394,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.48% of Canadian National Railway worth $360,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

