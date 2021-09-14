Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 180,965,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,305,000 after purchasing an additional 174,805,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,880,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,675,564,000 after buying an additional 362,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,335,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

