Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$165.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.53.

CNR traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$147.00. 478,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders sold a total of 4,808,879 shares of company stock worth $781,510,154 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

