Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Down 0.2%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.15 and last traded at C$27.15. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$27.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

