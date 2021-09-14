Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 571.1% in August

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 571.1% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,515. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

