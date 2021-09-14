Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) shares dropped 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 278,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 188,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$30.54 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

