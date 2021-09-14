Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFX. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of TSE CFX traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.67. 2,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a market cap of C$435.11 million and a PE ratio of 26.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.19. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

