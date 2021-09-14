CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CGRW stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,744. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
About CannaGrow
