CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CGRW stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,744. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

