Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 6,371 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.