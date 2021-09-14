Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging System BU, Medical System BU and Industry and Others BU. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

