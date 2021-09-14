Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

