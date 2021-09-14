Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 920312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.05.

WEED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.05.

The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

