Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Shares of Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as high as C$2.61. Canopy Rivers shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 984,044 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Rivers from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

