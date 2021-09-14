Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Down 1.8%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.92. 667,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 189,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $706.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

