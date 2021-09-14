Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 667,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 189,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $706.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

