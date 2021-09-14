Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.