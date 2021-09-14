Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Buys $12,068.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,673. The company has a market cap of $477.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

