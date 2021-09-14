Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Buys $12,068.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CSTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,673. The company has a market cap of $477.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
About Capstar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
