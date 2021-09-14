Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPIVF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Tuesday. 68,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Captiva Verde Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.