CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,352 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Snap-on worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.09. 3,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average of $230.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.20.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

