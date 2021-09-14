CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of WestRock worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in WestRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. WestRock has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

