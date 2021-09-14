CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Hostess Brands worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,860. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

