CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,386 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 150,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,586. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

