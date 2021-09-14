CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,466 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 183,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,586. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

