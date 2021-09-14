CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $12.17 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.50. The company had a trading volume of 98,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

