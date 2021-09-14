CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $14.08 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,802 shares during the quarter. National Health Investors comprises approximately 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of National Health Investors worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,987. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

