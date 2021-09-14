CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $25.37 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $433.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.