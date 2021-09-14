CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. 138,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,473. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

