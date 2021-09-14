CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 527,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,742. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

