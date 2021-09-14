CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,045. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

