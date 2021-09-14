CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock worth $3,133,228,890. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $144.02. 259,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $401.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

