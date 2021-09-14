CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.34. 53,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

