CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 107,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.40. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

