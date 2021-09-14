CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

PLTR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 952,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,043,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,226,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,065,127 shares of company stock valued at $169,571,389 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

