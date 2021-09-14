CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,919 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,545. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

