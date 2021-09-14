CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,830 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 4.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 596,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Bank of America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 1,802,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. The company has a market cap of $336.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.