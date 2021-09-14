Cardano (ADA) Price Down 4% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion and $4.34 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00005161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00110329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00623092 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019011 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043850 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

