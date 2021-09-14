Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Shares Down 22.3%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) was down 22.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $823,150.00, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.17.

About Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.