CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04. 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 437,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -376.22 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,945,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CareDx by 953.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 368.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 354.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.