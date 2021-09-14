Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$254.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CJT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$198.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$192.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$181.94. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.03%.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

