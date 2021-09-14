CargoX (CXO) Price Up 14.3% This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $63.18 million and $320,693.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.97 or 0.00840319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044720 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

