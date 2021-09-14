Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 19,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 765,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

CRBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.