Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

